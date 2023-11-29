The George Mason Patriots (5-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

This season, the Patriots have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

George Mason has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 333rd.

The Patriots average 7.8 fewer points per game (72) than the Highlanders give up (79.8).

George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason put up 74.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.

The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last year, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.

