Wednesday's contest features the George Mason Patriots (5-1) and the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) matching up at EagleBank Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-57 win for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 81, NJIT 57

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. NJIT

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-24.2)

George Mason (-24.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

George Mason's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, while NJIT's is 1-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Patriots are 3-3-0 and the Highlanders are 3-2-0.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.0 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per contest (35th in college basketball).

George Mason is 129th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 28.7 its opponents average.

George Mason knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Patriots score 98.5 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball), while giving up 85.0 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

George Mason has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball action), 2.0 more than the 9.2 it forces on average (339th in college basketball).

