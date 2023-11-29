The George Mason Patriots (3-0) meet the NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. NJIT Game Information

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

  • Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

George Mason vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank
255th 68.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
107th 32.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th
128th 13.7 Assists 11.2 319th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.4 40th

