The George Mason Patriots (5-1) are heavy favorites (-20) as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the NJIT Highlanders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.

George Mason vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -20 137

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137 points three times.

George Mason has had an average of 134.2 points in its games this season, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Patriots are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

George Mason has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Patriots have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -5714 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from George Mason, based on the moneyline, is 98.3%.

George Mason vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137 % of Games Over 137 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 3 50% 72.0 134.6 62.2 142 138.6 NJIT 3 60% 62.6 134.6 79.8 142 135.9

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The 72.0 points per game the Patriots put up are 7.8 fewer points than the Highlanders give up (79.8).

George Mason is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 79.8 points.

George Mason vs. NJIT Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 NJIT 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0

George Mason vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason NJIT 14-2 Home Record 5-8 4-7 Away Record 2-15 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

