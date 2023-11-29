Wednesday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) and the Hampton Pirates (0-5) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-44 and heavily favors East Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 29.

The Hampton Pirates enter this contest on the heels of a 60-53 loss to LIU on Saturday.

Hampton vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 73, Hampton 44

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Schedule Analysis

Hampton has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Cheyenne Talbot: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ariana Wilkes: 3.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%

3.2 PTS, 41.7 FG% Le'Asia Foreman: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Hampton Pirates' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 22.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 44.6 points per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (230th in college basketball).

