Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in James City County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Point High School at Bruton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
  • Location: Williamsburg, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.