The James Madison Dukes (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-22.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-22.5) 160.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • James Madison has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Dukes have gone over the point total every time.
  • Buffalo has won one game against the spread this year.
  • Bulls games have hit the over twice this year.

James Madison Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 81st in the country. It is way higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
  • James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

