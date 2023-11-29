The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center as heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Madison vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -22.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 162.5 points.

The average total in James Madison's outings this year is 172.5, 10.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Dukes are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

James Madison (4-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 55% more often than Buffalo (1-3-0) this year.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 2 40% 92.0 162.5 80.5 164.5 151.3 Buffalo 1 25% 70.5 162.5 84.0 164.5 146.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes put up 8.0 more points per game (92.0) than the Bulls allow (84.0).

James Madison is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 84.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

James Madison vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 4-1-0 0-0 5-0-0 Buffalo 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

James Madison vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Buffalo 11-3 Home Record 11-4 8-6 Away Record 3-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.