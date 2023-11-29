The Longwood Lancers (1-4) will visit the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Longwood vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 64.8 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 73 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

The 66.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are 14.9 fewer points than the Lancers give up (81.4).

This season the Bobcats are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Lancers give up.

The Lancers shoot 36.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Bobcats allow.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9 PTS, 2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9 PTS, 2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Malea Brown: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Laney Bone: 5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%

5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG% Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Longwood Schedule