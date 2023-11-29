How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.
- The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
- North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 213th.
- The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.3 points, it is 4-2.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).
- North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 63.7.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee sunk more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
