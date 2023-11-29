The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.

In games North Carolina shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 213th.

The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.3 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).

North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 63.7.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee sunk more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule