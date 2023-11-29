How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- Old Dominion has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 103rd.
- The 68 points per game the Monarchs average are only 0.9 more points than the Highlanders give up (67.1).
- Old Dominion is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game away from home, a difference of one points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than away from home (69.3).
- When playing at home, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (5.3) than in road games (5.5). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|L 76-56
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|W 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
