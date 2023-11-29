The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Old Dominion has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 103rd.

The 68 points per game the Monarchs average are only 0.9 more points than the Highlanders give up (67.1).

Old Dominion is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game away from home, a difference of one points per contest.

When playing at home, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than away from home (69.3).

When playing at home, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (5.3) than in road games (5.5). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

