Wednesday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (5-3) and Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) going head to head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Old Dominion vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 72, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-2.2)

Radford (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Old Dominion is 2-1-0 against the spread, while Radford's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Monarchs have gone over the point total in one game, while Highlanders games have gone over four times.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs average 68 points per game (296th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (170th in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Old Dominion is 84th in college basketball at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35 its opponents average.

Old Dominion hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (52nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Monarchs record 87.6 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball), while giving up 91 points per 100 possessions (212th in college basketball).

Old Dominion forces 11 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (170th in college basketball action).

