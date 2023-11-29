The Radford Highlanders (5-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 133.5.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 133.5 points.

The average total in Old Dominion's contests this year is 138.6, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Monarchs are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Old Dominion lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Monarchs have played as a favorite of -130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Old Dominion has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 2 66.7% 68.0 143.5 70.6 137.7 139.2 Radford 4 66.7% 75.5 143.5 67.1 137.7 143.3

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs average just 0.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Highlanders give up (67.1).

Old Dominion has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 2-1-0 0-1 1-2-0 Radford 4-2-0 3-1 4-2-0

Old Dominion vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Old Dominion Radford 12-4 Home Record 10-3 6-5 Away Record 7-10 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

