The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 47.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 41.1% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 233rd.
  • The Highlanders' 75.5 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Monarchs give up.
  • Radford has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Radford scored 72.5 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (65.9).
  • At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.4.
  • Radford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Morgan State W 82-72 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Northern Colorado W 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) W 100-53 Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon - Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central - Dedmon Center

