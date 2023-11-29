Wednesday's contest at Bryce Jordan Center has the Penn State Lady Lions (6-1) taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-5) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-49 victory, as our model heavily favors Penn State.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 72-55 loss to Northern Illinois in their most recent game on Friday.

Radford vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Radford vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 83, Radford 49

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

Against the Western Carolina Catamounts on November 9, the Highlanders registered their best win of the season, a 67-49 road victory.

The Lady Lions have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Radford has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 17.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

17.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33) Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 31.0 FG%

3.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 31.0 FG% Olivia Wagner: 6.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

6.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Ellie Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 57.4 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a -18 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

