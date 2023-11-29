The Radford Highlanders (5-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

Radford has combined with its opponent to score more than 133.5 points in four of six games this season.

The average over/under for Radford's contests this season is 142.6, 9.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Radford has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Radford has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Highlanders have a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Radford has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 2 66.7% 68 143.5 70.6 137.7 139.2 Radford 4 66.7% 75.5 143.5 67.1 137.7 143.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders' 75.5 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Monarchs give up.

Radford is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 70.6 points.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 2-1-0 0-1 1-2-0 Radford 4-2-0 3-1 4-2-0

Radford vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Old Dominion Radford 12-4 Home Record 10-3 6-5 Away Record 7-10 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

