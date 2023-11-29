The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38% from the field.

The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 42nd.

The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.4).

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.3).

At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

At home, Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule