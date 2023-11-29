The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) play the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Aggies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 292nd.

The Cavaliers record just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Aggies give up (69.4).

Virginia has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia fared better in home games last year, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.

The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.

Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule