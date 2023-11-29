The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) play the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
  • Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 292nd.
  • The Cavaliers record just 4.1 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Aggies give up (69.4).
  • Virginia has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Virginia fared better in home games last year, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.
  • The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
  • Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia W 56-54 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central - John Paul Jones Arena

