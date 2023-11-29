Wednesday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) and Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-3.0)

Texas A&M (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

Virginia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Cavaliers are 2-4-0 and the Aggies are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 53.8 per outing (second in college basketball).

Virginia is 290th in college basketball at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Virginia connects on 6 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (106th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 29% from deep.

The Cavaliers score 92.8 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while allowing 76.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

Virginia has committed 5.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.2 (seventh in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (96th in college basketball).

