Virginia vs. Texas A&M November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will meet the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.