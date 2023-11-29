How to Watch VMI vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- This season, VMI has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Midshipmen are the rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 99th.
- The Keydets' 75.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.5 the Midshipmen allow to opponents.
- VMI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, VMI scored 8.7 more points per game at home (73.2) than away (64.5).
- The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-69
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|W 100-63
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|-
|Cameron Hall
