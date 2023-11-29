The Navy Midshipmen (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

This season, VMI has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Midshipmen are the rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 99th.

The Keydets' 75.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.5 the Midshipmen allow to opponents.

VMI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, VMI scored 8.7 more points per game at home (73.2) than away (64.5).

The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, VMI knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule