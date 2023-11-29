In Waynesboro County, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Waynesboro County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fishburne Military School at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29

6:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA Conference: VISAA Division 2

VISAA Division 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29

6:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlottesville High School at Waynesboro High School