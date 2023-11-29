Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winchester County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Winchester County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Winchester County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millbrook High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
