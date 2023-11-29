Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wythe County, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Wythe County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Chiswell High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rural Retreat High School at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Bristol, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
