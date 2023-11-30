Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Miller put up 18 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-91 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Miller, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.4 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 20.3 19.8 PR -- 18.4 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Miller's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 102.8 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nets concede 113.9 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Nets are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Miller vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 36 22 9 2 2 1 0

