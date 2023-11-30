Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Fairfax County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 29
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King Abdullah Academy at Wakefield School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: The Plains, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chantilly High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
