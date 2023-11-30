Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Falls Church County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colonial Forge High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
