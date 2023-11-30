Viktor Hovland, the defending champ, is the favorite (+400) at the 2023 Hero World Challenge ($3.5M purse), from November 30 - December 3 at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge First Round Information

Start Time: 10:46 AM ET

10:46 AM ET Venue: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards

Hero World Challenge Best Odds to Win

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 12:25 PM ET

12:25 PM ET Odds to Win: +400

Hovland Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 1st -27 0 68-64-66-63 BMW Championship 1st -17 0 69-68-65-61 FedEx St. Jude Championship 13th -10 5 72-64-65-69

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 11:41 AM ET

11:41 AM ET Odds to Win: +450

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 6th -11 18 71-65-73-70 BMW Championship 2nd -15 2 66-69-64-66 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31st -6 9 67-66-71-70

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 12:03 PM ET

12:03 PM ET Odds to Win: +800

Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 1st -14 0 64-73-66-63 TOUR Championship 6th -11 9 61-64-73-72 BMW Championship 25th -3 14 67-70-72-68

Max Homa

Tee Time: 12:25 PM ET

12:25 PM ET Odds to Win: +850

Homa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 7th -13 8 70-66-70-69 TOUR Championship 9th -10 13 70-67-69-68 BMW Championship 5th -11 6 68-62-71-68

Justin Thomas

Tee Time: 11:52 AM ET

11:52 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Thomas Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 5th -15 6 69-67-65-72 Wyndham Championship 12th -11 9 70-65-66-68 3M Open MC -2 - 69-71

Hero World Challenge Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 Cameron Young +1800 Sam Burns +2000 Rickie Fowler +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Wyndham Clark +2200 Tony Finau +2200 Keegan Bradley +2800 Sepp Straka +3500 Jason Day +3500

