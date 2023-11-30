Hornets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (5-11) visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) after losing three road games in a row. The Nets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-7.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 16 games this season.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 234.4-point total on average, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has gone 6-10-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.
- This season, Charlotte has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|58.8%
|115.3
|228
|113.9
|235.7
|225.3
|Hornets
|12
|75%
|112.7
|228
|121.8
|235.7
|231.4
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over six times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than on the road (.429, 3-4-0).
- The Hornets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Nets give up (113.9).
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|6-10
|2-3
|10-6
|Nets
|13-4
|1-0
|9-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Hornets
|Nets
|112.7
|115.3
|19
|11
|5-5
|4-0
|5-5
|2-2
|121.8
|113.9
|27
|19
|2-3
|8-0
|2-3
|8-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.