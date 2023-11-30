The Charlotte Hornets' (5-11) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hornets' last outing was a 115-91 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday. Brandon Miller scored 18 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Nick Richards C Out Concussion 8.5 5.9 0.4 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Noah Clowney: Out (Shoulder), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

