Hurricanes vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 30
As they gear up to meet the New York Islanders (8-7-6) on Thursday, November 30 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (13-8) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sebastian Aho
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 55 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- New York concedes 3.1 goals per game (65 total), which ranks 17th in the league.
- Their -10 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Islanders (+155)
|6
