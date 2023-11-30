The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8) are favored at home (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the New York Islanders (8-7-6, +155 moneyline odds). The outing on Thursday begins at 7:30 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In 11 of 21 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes have won 68.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-6).

The Islanders have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Carolina is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

New York has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +155 odds on them winning this game.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.30 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.30 2.80 5 14.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 5-5 6-4-0 6.0 2.60 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.60 3.10 8 32.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

