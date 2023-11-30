Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Considering a wager on Kotkaniemi in the Hurricanes-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 11 15 Points 5 8 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.