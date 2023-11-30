When the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jordan Staal score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).
  • Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Staal's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.