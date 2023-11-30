How to Watch Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Liberty Flames (6-0), who have won six straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Liberty vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 53.1% from the field, 11.1% higher than the 42.0% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- Liberty has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
- The Flames are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 201st.
- The Flames score 18.3 more points per game (85.8) than the Owls give up to opponents (67.5).
- Liberty is 6-0 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Liberty put up 78.8 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.2).
- In 2022-23, the Flames conceded 14.2 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than on the road (69.9).
- Liberty made more 3-pointers at home (11.7 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.6%) than away (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wichita State
|W 83-66
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Vermont
|W 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 99-62
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Liberty Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.