Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Michael Bunting light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bunting stats and insights
- Bunting has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Bunting has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- Bunting averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.