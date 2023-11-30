Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northumberland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Northumberland County, Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Northumberland County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christchurch School at Northumberland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Heathsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.