Thursday's game at Kaplan Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-0) squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 60-53 win for Old Dominion.

The Monarchs enter this contest following a 60-29 victory over Elon on Tuesday.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 60, William & Mary 53

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

Old Dominion has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 168) on November 11

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 262) on November 28

55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 311) on November 14

57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 331) on November 17

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kaye Clark: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 3.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Simone Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 55 FG%

6.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 55 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Jordan McLaughlin: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 20.7 FG%

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs outscore opponents by 19 points per game (posting 60.6 points per game, 264th in college basketball, and conceding 41.6 per contest, first in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

