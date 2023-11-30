Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chantilly High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Ridge High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooke Point High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at South Lakes High School