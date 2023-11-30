Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Portsmouth Christian School at Gateway Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: VISAA Division 3

VISAA Division 3

Salem High School at Ocean Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach

First Colonial High School at Hickory High School