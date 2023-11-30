Thursday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) and the Missouri Tigers (5-2) clashing at John Paul Jones Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 76-73 loss to LSU in their last outing on Saturday.

Virginia vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 78, Missouri 65

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers defeated the No. 165-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Camels, 74-49, on November 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Virginia has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 165) on November 12

81-59 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 24

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 183) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 232) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Camryn Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG% Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG% Yonta Vaughn: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 75.2 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.

