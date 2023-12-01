Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Alexandria County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colgan High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ireton High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
