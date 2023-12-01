We have high school basketball competition in Alexandria County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Edison High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colgan High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ireton High School at Hayfield Secondary School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at McLean High School