Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bedford County, Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick County High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Moneta, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange County High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Forest, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
