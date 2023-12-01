A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) host Joel Embiid (first, 32) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Boston is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The 116.3 points per game the Celtics score are only 3.9 more points than the 76ers give up (112.4).

When Boston totals more than 112.4 points, it is 11-1.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Philadelphia has put together an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank eighth.

The 76ers put up an average of 120.2 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 106.7 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia is 11-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics score 122.8 points per game in home games, compared to 111.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.

Boston surrenders 103.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 109.1 when playing on the road.

The Celtics are sinking 17.5 treys per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.4 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers are better offensively, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 116.5 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, and 113.1 away.

At home, Philadelphia concedes 111.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 113.1.

At home the 76ers are picking up 25 assists per game, two less than away (27).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Calf

76ers Injuries