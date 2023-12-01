Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Charlottesville County, Virginia today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tandem Friends School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Broadway, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
