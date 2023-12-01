If you reside in Fauquier County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kettle Run High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

