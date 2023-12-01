Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) will meet the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via DSN.
Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: DSN
Hampton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|68.2
|272nd
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|338th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
