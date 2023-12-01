The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) will meet the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via DSN.

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 68.2 272nd
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 77.5 344th
294th 29.7 Rebounds 29.7 294th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th
143rd 13.5 Assists 10.4 346th
338th 14.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

