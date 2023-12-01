The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes average only 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames give up (72.0).
  • JMU is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.
  • Liberty is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The 60.7 points per game the Flames average are only 1.1 more points than the Dukes allow (59.6).
  • When Liberty puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 2-1.
  • JMU has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (32.4%).
  • The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames allow.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 34.8 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Jamia Hazell: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Annalicia Goodman: 7.3 PTS, 62.9 FG%
  • Carole Miller: 5.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 VCU W 78-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State L 95-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Montana State W 65-62 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/3/2023 Wake Forest - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 William & Mary - Atlantic Union Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.