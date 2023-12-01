Friday's game features the Liberty Flames (6-1) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) clashing at FAU Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-66 win for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Charleston (SC) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-15.2)

Liberty (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Liberty's record against the spread this season is 5-1-0, while Charleston (SC)'s is 1-5-0. The Flames have hit the over in four games, while Cougars games have gone over two times.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 81.9 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 64.0 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential overall.

The 33.4 rebounds per game Liberty averages rank 175th in the country, and are 6.0 more than the 27.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Liberty makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.1% from deep (seventh-best in college basketball). It is making 6.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 29.8%.

The Flames average 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball).

Liberty has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (282nd in college basketball).

