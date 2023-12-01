The CUSA Championship Game is between the No. 20 Liberty Flames (12-0) and the New Mexico State Aggies (10-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. New Mexico State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Liberty vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20

Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20 Liberty has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

The Flames have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won each time.

This season, New Mexico State has been the underdog seven times and won five of those games.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-10.5)



Liberty (-10.5) Liberty has eight wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Flames have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

New Mexico State has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. New Mexico State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57)



Under (57) This season, seven of Liberty's 12 games have gone over Friday's total of 57 points.

There have been just two games featuring New Mexico State this season with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 57.

The total for the matchup of 57 is 11.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Liberty (40.1 points per game) and New Mexico State (28.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 57.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 34.5 36 32.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 49.3 52.7 Implied Total AVG 29.1 27.3 30.1 ATS Record 8-2-1 3-1-0 5-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-2-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-2 1-0 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.